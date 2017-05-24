Horror as Pregnant Woman Beats 8-year-old Housemaid to Death in Lagos

A Lagos beautician identified only as Oby has been arrested by Policemen in Lagos state for allegedly beating her eight-year-old maid, Miracle Edegwu, to death in the Isolo area of the state.

According to Punch, the mother-of-two was allegedly planning with some people to dispose of the corpse of the maid after she died when her neighbours raised alarm and reported her to the police.

Speaking about the incident, a neighbour revealed that the Oby was fond of beating Miracle and would insult anyone who confronted her over the matter.

He said, “She is a beautician and has two children and she is heavily pregnant with her third child. Her husband was deported from Libya before he travelled again to Angola, where he is now based.

“She brought the victim and another girl by name Chinacherem, from their village in Anambra State some years ago. They were formerly going to school before she stopped them.

“However, anytime I visit their house, she was always beating this particular girl. Whenever people intervened, she would tell them to go away because she brought the girl from the village and it was none of their business.

“She usually maltreated the two girls and would wake them up as early as 4.30am to start working. She beats them for the least provocation.

“Early Saturday, she descended on Miracle again and beat her till she gave up. She called some people to help her in disposing of her corpse. They were about taking the body out when people challenged them. The people she brought quickly ran away.”

The case has been reported to officials of the Lagos State Office of the Public Defender.

An official of the agency, said some family members have taken away Chinacherem, 12, in order to stop her from testifying against her boss.

She said, “We gathered that Oby told Chinacherem that when she is queried, she should tell people that she (Chinacherem) and the victim fought and she collapsed and died. After the girl told the crowd that, she quickly added that it was what her madam asked her to say.

“But the woman has confessed to the police that she killed the girl. When we went to the station, we were prevented from talking to her, but they confirmed it was a case of homicide. The case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Yaba.”

The Director of OPD, Mrs. Olubukola Salami, said the agency would follow the case to ensure justice was served.

She said, “The girl’s life could have been saved if people raised the alarm early enough and that is why we always say if you see something, say something. There is no room for child abuse in Lagos State and we will ensure due diligence is done in this matter.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Olarinde Famous-Cole, confirmed the incident, adding that the victim’s corpse had been deposited in the Isolo General Hospital for autopsy.