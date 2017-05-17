Horror as Unknown Assassins Kill a Couple and Their 4 Children in Ogun State

A man, his wife and four children have been killed by some gunmen who are suspected to be assassins, in an attack on Tuesday in their home in the Atiba area of Odogbolu, Ogun State.

According to Punch reports, the name of head of the family was given as Sheik Yusuf Tanimola who was in his 30s.

Among Tanimola’s four children were twins who were two years old.

It was gathered the residents of the area woke up on Tuesday to meet the family in a pool of blood.

Many of them claimed that they did not hear any strange sound and did not suspect any foul play until they saw the corpses of the family members.

It was gathered the house of the Tanimolas was a bevy of activities as residents and sympathisers thronged the residence.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the command had deployed men in the community in a bid to unravel those behind the killing.

He said, “The Commissioner of Police has deployed men of the homicide section, the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad and Anti-kidnpping unit in the community.

“We are already profiling the identities of the killers; we will get them.”