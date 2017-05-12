Hoty! Actress Beverly Osu Twerks Her Bum Bum On The Beach (Video, Photo)
Actress and former Big Brother Housemate, Beverly Osu, shared this video of her twerking on the beach on the set of a new movie ‘Black Men Rock’ She captioned the video:
‘ Doing what you like is freedom, liking what you do is happiness. No Worries, No Drama, No Deadlines on the beach. On The set of #blackmenrock’.
Watch the video after the cut…
Watch the video after the cut…
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
The post Hoty! Actress Beverly Osu Twerks Her Bum Bum On The Beach (Video, Photo) appeared first on Ngyab.
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!