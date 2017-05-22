House considering bills on electronic, diaspora voting – Speaker Dogara

Nigerians in Diaspora may be able to vote in Nigeria’s next election, Speaker Yakubu Dogara of the House of Representatives, has said. The revelation came on Monday during a public hearing by the House committee on electoral and political parties’ matters. The committee, headed by Hon. Aishatu Jibril Dukku, is charged with the mandate of […]

House considering bills on electronic, diaspora voting – Speaker Dogara

