Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

House of Cards Recap: Who’s the Boss? – Vulture

Posted on May 30, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Vulture

House of Cards Recap: Who's the Boss?
Vulture
Frank likes Claire when she's formidable. Unfortunately, he's still a terrible, deeply insecure man, which means that when he says he wants her to be powerful, what he really means is “…but not quite as powerful as I am.” So obviously he spends her …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.