House Of Rep. Speaker, Dogara Crowned “Ome Udo 1” of Aba (Photos)

MyNaijaInfo.com

Speaker Dogara Receives Chieftaincy Title in Abia. Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara received a chieftaincy title in Abia state During a Working Visit on Saturday. Mr Dogara was conferred with the title of ‘Ome Udo 1’ of Aba by His Imperial Majesty, Eze (Dr.) Isaac Ikonne. The speaker also commissioned the new …

The post House Of Rep. Speaker, Dogara Crowned “Ome Udo 1” of Aba (Photos) appeared first on Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

