House of Representatives approves 2017 Budget

The 2017 Budget have been approved by the House of Representatives after adopting its report from the appropriation committee. The amount approved by the house was a total of ₦7. 44 trillion. The passage came six months after President Muhammadu Buhari presented the draft spending bill to the National Assembly.

