House of Representatives probes alleged unpaid SIWES allowances to students

The House of Representatives on Wednesday, resolved to probe Industrial Training Fund (ITF) over alleged unpaid allowances of students who participated in the Student Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES).

This followed a motion by Rep. Kingsley Chinda (Rivers-PDP) on the “Need to address the non-payment of SIWES allowances to students by the Industrial Training Fund (ITF)”.

Moving the motion, Chinda said that the failure of the ITF to pay allowances to students who participated in the SIWES needed to be addressed.

He said that payment of allowances was one of the mandates for which ITF was set up.

Chinda said that the fund was also established to encourage acquisition of skills needed for manpower training in the country and under the SIWES scheme.

According to him, students under the scheme usually undertake six months or one year under ITF.

“It is unpatriotic for ITF or any government agency to deliberately bring hardship to students by withholding funds that have been released for payment of their SIWES allowances.

“Unless urgent action is taken to check the prevailing sharp practices in the operations of the ITF, students will continue to be ripped off,” he said.

The motion was unanimously adopted by members when it was put to a voice vote by the Speaker, Mr Yakubu Dogara.

The House mandated its Committee on Industry to investigate allegations of sharp practices and fraud in the operations of ITF, especially on the utilisation of its funds from 2010 till date.

The committee is to report back, its findings to the House within four weeks for further, legislative action.

The post House of Representatives probes alleged unpaid SIWES allowances to students appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

