House of Reps Abdulmumin Jibrin celebrates 40th Birthday with Family | See Official Photos

Posted on May 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The embattled member of House of Representatives Hon Abdulmumin Jibrin recently returned home from exile and had a quiet and low key 40th birthday at their Abuja home with his wife Maryam and kids Abdulhamid, Fatima, Abdulrahman and Fadiya. Hon Jibrin resigned from his position as Chairman House Committee on appropriation considered the most powerful […]

The post House of Reps Abdulmumin Jibrin celebrates 40th Birthday with Family | See Official Photos appeared first on BellaNaija.

