House of Reps investigates $1.2bn oil scandal
Investigations has been demanded by the House of Representatives over the excess of $1.2bn paid into a controversial ‘Central Bank of Nigeria Petroleum Profit Tax’ account by an oil firm, Aiteo, between 2011 and 2014. The money was paid into account number 000000400216647. Investigations showed that Aiteo lifted 10.2 million barrels of crude oil in …
