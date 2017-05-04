House Republicans Pass Bill to Repeal and Replace ObamaCare

Embed from Getty Images The U.S. House has voted to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama‘s signature legislative achievement – Affordable Care Act also known as ObamaCare. The House will now send the bill which seeks to make sweeping changes to the nation’s health care system, to Senate. Trump said he is confident the […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

