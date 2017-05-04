How 100-Level Female Law Student of the University of Ibadan Jumped to Her Death After a Mysterious Call (Photo)

The Management of University of Ibadan has released a statement over the shocking death of Miss Deborah Effiong Imabong, who until her death was a 100-level student of the Faculty of Law in the school.

The death of Imabong has continued to generate dust over the shocking nature it happened. Imarbong was said to have committed suicide on Wednesday at Queen Elizabeth II Hall where a wild party was supposedly held.

According to the Director of Public Communications, Olatunji Oladejo, UI, Imabong died after she jumped from a dangerous position having displayed signs of restlessness during the show.

“It is with deep regret that the management of the University of Ibadan announces the sudden death of Miss Effiong Deborah Imarbong, a 100 Level student in our Faculty of Law on Monday, May 1, 2017 at the University College Hospital, Ibadan.

“Her sudden death, however, remains a mystery. It is in the light of the above that the university management wishes to state that the cause(s) of her death are still being investigated by the appropriate authorities. Moreover, her parents had been duly contacted by the relevant key officers of the university on the loss.

“It is pertinent to state that by the tradition of the Queen Elizabeth II Hall where she was a resident, an event tagged ‘Freshers/Finalists’ Week’’ was organised by the hall’s Executive Council,” he said.

Oladejo explained that her colleagues reported that the deceased was seen at the hall cafeteria, the venue of the movie show and that it was reported that she was seen at about 8.40pm.

He added that “she received a telephone call from a fellow; she left the venue of the movie show to meet the caller. The fellow had been identified after her death by the Campus Security Service.”

Oladejo said Imarbong became hyperactive and developed strange attitude after returning to the hall and left the venue after a wild dance.

“It was further revealed that she left the venue of the movie show and, thereafter, there was a bang, which her colleagues explained, she jumped from a dangerous position in the Hall. She was later found by her colleagues in a seemingly helpless condition in the precinct of the hall,” he said.

He added that the deceased was rushed to the University of Ibadan Teaching Hospital, where she died.