How 2 Brothers Sentenced to 42 Months in Prison in Lagos

Two brothers have been sentenced to 42 months in prison by an Ijede Magistrates’ Court in Ikorodu, Lagos, for breaking into three shops.

Vanguard reports that the Chief Magistrate, R. O. Davies, told the convicts on Friday: “the two of you sound enlightened and ought not to see crime as a way out of hardship.

“The two of you have pleaded guilty to the first two counts levelled against you and therefore, will face the punishment for that.

“Crime is not the way out of difficult situations and cannot be excused on any ground.

“Having admitted to two out of the three counts, I sentence you each to six months in prison on the first count and three years each on the second count,’’ Davies ruled.

He also ordered that trial on the third count, which the convicts did not admit to, would continue as they served their sentences.

Earlier, Jundullah Mohammed, 26, and Jamiu Mohammed, 23, had pleaded guilty to two out of three counts brought against them. The convicts were arraigned on three counts of burglary, stealing and breaking and entry.

They, however, did not admit to the count of stealing N4, 000 in the course of committing the offences. But, the Prosecutor, Insp. Isaac Aminu, had told court that the convicts committed the offences on May 1 at about 1:30 a.m. He said that the crime was committed at Omotoro area of Ijede Road in Ikorodu.

“They did break into three shops belonging to three women, Precious Chidi, Fadeke Opera and Omotola Martins.

“And amongst their crimes was stealing of N4, 000. He said that the offences contravened Sections 409, 308 and 279 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.”

The case has been adjourned until May 26 for trial on the count of stealing N4, 000.