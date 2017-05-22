Pages Navigation Menu

How 39-year Old Man Allegedly Killed his 7-year Old Son after Accusing him of Stealing N3,200

Posted on May 22, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The 39-year old man who allegedly beat his 7-year old son to death in Port Harcourt over alleged theft has been identified as Richard Inimgba and is currently in police custody. Richard had accused the deceased, George Inimgba of stealing N3,200 from him over time, and reportedly used a cutlass and plank to beat up […]

The post How 39-year Old Man Allegedly Killed his 7-year Old Son after Accusing him of Stealing N3,200 appeared first on BellaNaija.

