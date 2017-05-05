Pages Navigation Menu

How a 300L Student Mysteriously Died Days After Retweeting a ‘Death Threat’ Tweet (Photos)

Posted on May 5, 2017

A 300 level student of Obafemi Awolowo University in Ile Ife, reportedly died in a car crash, few days after ignoring a death threat not to retweet a tweet.
On 28th and 29th of April, #50kChallenge became the joke on Twitter Nigeria after a Twitter user, @MohForPresident put up a challenge for N50,000 to be won.

Several people came up with different funny, positive and even negative things to say so people will avoid liking or retweeting their tweets to enable them win.

One of the tweets read;

“Pls dont retweet this post if you do so you will die #50kChallenge”.

An OAU student identified as Jerry Ashiru retweeted the tweet alongside 15 other people, and 5 days after, Jerry reportedly died.

Jerry also participated in the challenge, saying he needs it for school fees as his school is resuming.

