How accounts linked to Ex-Adamawa Gov., Nyako got credited with N1.2bn – Witness

Vanguard

Wueng Agati, a witness of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 told Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja how about N1.2billion was credited into two accounts allegedly connected to a former …



and more »