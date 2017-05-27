How Acting President Yemi Osinbajo was received at Garki Market | WATCH

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo made an unscheduled stop at Garki market, Abuja. and was received with a rousing welcome. The visit attracted a large turnout of traders, shoppers and onlookers who besieged his motorcade to welcome him and his entourage to the market. Osinbajo arrived at the market about 3:10 pm and spent 40 minutes […]

The post How Acting President Yemi Osinbajo was received at Garki Market | WATCH appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

