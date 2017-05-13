How Amanda Palmer gave the music industry the finger with crowdfunding
The once and future queen of crowdfunding has a new collaboration with the legendary Edward Ka-Spel that is psychedelic, ethereal, and envelope-pushing in all the right ways.
The post How Amanda Palmer gave the music industry the finger with crowdfunding appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!