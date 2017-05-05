How Amosu diverted Airforce funds to private firms — Witness – Vanguard
The Nation Newspaper
How Amosu diverted Airforce funds to private firms — Witness
Vanguard
Lagos—An Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, investigator, Tosin Owobo, yesterday, narrated to a judge of a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos how former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Adesola Amosu, diverted huge sums of money from …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News.
