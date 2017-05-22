Pages Navigation Menu

How APC chieftains are targeting Buhari – Governor Yari

Zamfara State Governor, Abdulaziz Yari has claimed that those behind the allegations of embezzlement of the Paris-London Club refunds are actually targeting President Muhammadu Buhari. Yari alleged that some aggrieved politicians in the APC, were not happy with the outcome of the Ondo election. He said they believed that Buhari and the Nigerian Governors’ Forum […]

