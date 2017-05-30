Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How APC destroyed Nigeria’s economy in two years – PDP spokesman, Adeyeye

Posted on May 30, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The National Publicity Secretary of the Senator Ahmed Makarfi’s led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dayo Adeyeye, has painted a gory image of how Nigeria’s economy plummeted within the past two years. In a comparative analysis of the economy under the All Progressives Congress (APC) –led federal government and the previous PDP administrations, Adeyeye stated that […]

How APC destroyed Nigeria’s economy in two years – PDP spokesman, Adeyeye

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.