How Aregbesola will Pick a Successor
The race for governorship of Osun state is picking up .Within the ruling All Progressive Congress, the man holding the ace is Governor Rauf Aregbesola, whether anybody like it or not. Rauf is going to instal a successor, going by ongoing and existing permutations. A realistic fact is that the Governor as at now is…
The post How Aregbesola will Pick a Successor appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!