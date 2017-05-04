Pages Navigation Menu

How Barack Obama picked Michelle as wife – David Garrow

New revelations have emerged on how the immediate past United States’ President, Barack Obama, got to marry his wife Michelle. Obama, as revealed, was deeply involved with another woman before actually meeting and getting married to Michelle. This was contained in a new book, Rising Star: “The Making of Barack Obama,” written by David Garrow. […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

