How Barack Obama picked Michelle as wife – David Garrow
New revelations have emerged on how the immediate past United States’ President, Barack Obama, got to marry his wife Michelle. Obama, as revealed, was deeply involved with another woman before actually meeting and getting married to Michelle. This was contained in a new book, Rising Star: “The Making of Barack Obama,” written by David Garrow. […]
How Barack Obama picked Michelle as wife – David Garrow
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!