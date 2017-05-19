How Buhari is compelling appointees to patronise made-in-Nigeria products – Lai Mohammed

The Federal Government has said it’s institutionalizing the patronage of locally made products starting with Ministries, Departments and agencies. Speaking at a National Media Launch on Thursday in Abuja, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed said the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government was not paying lip service to the issue of made-in-Nigeria products. According […]

How Buhari is compelling appointees to patronise made-in-Nigeria products – Lai Mohammed

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

