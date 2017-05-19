Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How Buhari is compelling appointees to patronise made-in-Nigeria products – Lai Mohammed

Posted on May 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Federal Government has said it’s institutionalizing the patronage of locally made products starting with Ministries, Departments and agencies. Speaking at a National Media Launch on Thursday in Abuja, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed said the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government was not paying lip service to the issue of made-in-Nigeria products. According […]

How Buhari is compelling appointees to patronise made-in-Nigeria products – Lai Mohammed

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.