How Buhari plans to stop borrowing to fund national budget – Minister, Udo Udoma
The Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma has explained how President Muhammadu Buhari plans to stop relying on borrowing to fund capital projects captured in the national budget. According to him, concerted efforts are in place to broaden Nigeria’s non-oil revenues and optimize government spending. Udoma said this at a Stakeholders’ […]
