How Bus Driver Sent to Prison for Stealing N296,000 Worth of Property (Photo)

An Oredo Magistrate’s Court in Benin, Edo State has sentenced a 23-year-old bus driver to two years’ imprisonment for stealing property worth N296,000.

Punch reports, The driver identified as Osaro Ayewah, was, however, given an option of fine of N10,000 for each of the two-count-charge of break-in and entry and stealing.

The sentence is also expected to run concurrently. He was arrainged on May 9, before Chief Magistrate Isi Iyoha for stealing the valuable property belonging to the son of the state Comptroller of Prisons, Osagie Osayande.

The police prosecutor, Ojo Thomas, had said that the offence was committed at about 10am on May 5, 2017, when he broke into Osayande’s residence located on Ogumweuyi Street, within Aruogba community.

Thomas had said that the offences were punishable under sections 411(2) and 390(9) of the Criminal Code Cap 48, Vol. II, Laws of the defunct Bendel State of Nigeria, 1976, as applicable in Edo.

Ayewah had also pleaded guilty when the charges were read to him.

The bus driver was said to have forced his way into the apartment through one of the windows, after scaling the perimeter fence, when his victims were away on a social engagement.

Ayewah was also said to have ‎made away with several valuable items, including one plasma TV valued at N150,000, jewelry worth N140,000 and a satellite decoder valued at N6,000.

He was, however, said to have run out of luck‎ when he was sighted by a resident in the area as he returned to the apartment two days later, after a successful first mission.

‎The wife of the victim, Mrs. Imelda Osayande, had said that Ayewah also made away with some of her husband’s clothes, which he wore on the day he was arrested by some members of a local vigilante in the area, following a distress call.

According to Osay‎ande, Ayewah had sold the plasma TV to a buyer for N12,000.

It was, however, learnt that the court also ordered the police to recover the stolen items that he had sold off.