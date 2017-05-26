Pages Navigation Menu

How Chaplain was Sacked a Day after Governor Ambode’s Wife Allegedly Left the Church in Anger

Posted on May 26, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Presiding Chaplain, of Chapel of Christ the Light, Alausa, Lagos State, Venerable Femi Taiwo, has been sacked, allegedly on the orders of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode after he (Taiwo) allegedly angered Ambode’s wife Bolanle during an anointing service on May 14. The church is under the Lagos State Ministry of Home Affairs, while the Office […]

The post How Chaplain was Sacked a Day after Governor Ambode’s Wife Allegedly Left the Church in Anger appeared first on BellaNaija.

