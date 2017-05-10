How Chinese man attempted to stab me in Lagos – Ubi Franklin

Triple MG boss, Ubi Franklin, has narrated how he almost got killed by a Chinese man at Lifemate Furniture located at Palms, Lekki-Lagos. According to him, he had gone to make some complaints at the store about a previous purchase when the incident happened. “Earlier today I was at LIFEMATE furniture show room at the […]

How Chinese man attempted to stab me in Lagos – Ubi Franklin

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

