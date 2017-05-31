Pages Navigation Menu

How Diezani Disbursed $115m To Abubakar Suleiman, Dele Belgore, Others – SaharaReporters.com

Posted on May 31, 2017


How Diezani Disbursed $115m To Abubakar Suleiman, Dele Belgore, Others
Mr. Belgore and Mr. Suleiman are standing trial on a five-count charge for conspiring to take possession of N450 million, “which they reasonably ought to have known forms part of the proceeds of an unlawful act.” …
