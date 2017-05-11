How does love get to this? To love is not to die – Toke Makinwa on domestic violence

NAIJ.COM

Toke Makinwa is a Nigerian radio personality, television host, and vlogger. She is also infamous for her marriage troubles with estranged husband Maje Ayida. NAIJ.com noticed that due to the recent rise of toxic marital relationships, Toke Makinwa came …



and more »