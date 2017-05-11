Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How education policies can succeed – Fayose

Posted on May 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, has said for policies intended to improve education in Nigeria to succeed, teachers must be put on the driver’s seat in the implementation of such policies. He stated this in Ado-Ekiti while playing host to students from the state who represented Nigeria at an international debate competition in Singapore. […]

How education policies can succeed – Fayose

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.