How Evil Woman Pressed Hot Iron on Her Nephew’s Chest in Kano for Theft (Photo)

A Facebook user identified as Aishat Alubankudi, post a photo and share the story of a woman identified as Mama Arafa who lives in Naibawa, Kano state and brutally maltreated her 10-year-old nephew after pressing a hot iron on his chest over an allegation of theft.

She wrote:

“Another child abuse in kano today!

“Rukayya or Mama Arafa brought her nephew from a village in Osun state, no school no enjoyment and no rest of mind for Fawaz, a 10 years old boy. “This is another recent act of her inhumanity, Mama Arafa pressed a hot iron on Fawaz’s chest over an allegation of thefy.

“She lives in Naibawa, Kano. Can someone arrange for her arrest but no violence. The boy would sometimes sleep outside which puts him at risk of all forms of abuse particularly s*xual abuse.”