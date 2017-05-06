HOW EX-INTERNATIONALS CAN MAKE A DIFFERENCE?

Is there anyone not amazed at the astonishing transformation wonder that Daniel Igali engineered with the Nigeria Wrestling Federation for the past four years? In the most recent feat at the African Championships, eight gold medals won. At the last Olympics, seven athletes qualified. At the last All African Games, nine gold medals won. At the last commonwealth games, 2 Gold medals won.

The honest truth is that there is no sporting Federation, who have successful current/ex internationals, that does not have a real potential of bringing in a haul of international medals over a four-year period. It is the lack of quality, visionary and self-less leadership that ensures Nigeria’s sporting potential remains untapped. If Daniel Igali did not engage with the electoral process four years ago, this transformation that has dazzled Nigeria would have remained an inspiration soundbite of “this is what should be done”.

I make bold to declare that the blame of any sportf federation that is not doing well should be laid on the feet of the internationals and/or ex-internationals who shy away from contributing to the electoral process that selects the leadership of each Federation. This could be in the form of consistent active discussions on persons contesting or the ex-internationals contesting themselves.

Having competed and medalled for Nigeria at almost all levels – Olympics, World Championships, Commonwealth Games, African Championships etc., ex-Internationals feel that their exploits should speak for themselves. While they wait for this to happen, it is the outsiders and non-achievers who eloquently push ahead to grab the market share of attention from any who would listen. They take extra time to build relationships with decision and policy makers. They align and join bodies that gives them credibility. They organize little programs over time and magnify the effect of these programs to a thousand times their actual effect. They are quick to loudly take on burning issues publicly to gain quick visibility. They form alliances as they realize the strength that numbers give.

Imagine how much impact ex-internationals would have made if they had carried out these exact same actions, which I would insist are very important actions if one really wants to make a difference outside of one’s personal achievements. But some ex-internationals feel that the waters of sports politics are too murky and unsettling so they regrettably decide to say in their comfort zone of silence, praying that one day, people that make decisions would call them to save the day.

Here are five things ex-Internationals could do to start making a difference.

One, engage in the electoral process. You do not have to contest if you do not want to, but let your voice be very clear on every candidate. Your opinion carries a lot more weight than you think. Tell your views both to the persons casting the votes and to the thousands of practitioners your sport has, who will in turn talk to the persons casting the votes. Please start with this current on-going election into the Federations. Nigeria cannot afford another four years to lose.

Second, develop great relationships from the bottom to the top. People adore what you have achieved and you inspire them. Do not spoil it by erecting a wall between you and people. Instead, build a bridge. Be accessible and willing to engage with people whenever you are able. From your upcoming athletes at the bottom end of the latter to the top sports administrators of the land, keep in touch and offer useful counsel. Also be willing to listen to criticisms and ask for feedback so it is a two-way street.

Third, self-development. Learn new skills – software, languages, handcraft, take courses on speaking, writing, drawing etcetera. Your gold medals can only take you so far over time. With the new skills, you become a critical asset to your business or your employers.

Fourth, join professional and non-professional bodies within your community and at the national level, and participate in the discussions. Participate in their activities and use your individual strengths to the advantage of the group. It increases the overall strength of the group and ensures the experience of internationals is put back into the system.

Five, sponsor and/or do programs wherever you can. Helping the next generation of athletes is not only about funding. The knowledge that ex-internationals have is worth more than silver and gold. Whether it is in a nearby school in the community that you live, or at the regional or national level, constantly engaging athletes in your sport would make a huge difference to the sport over time.

In summary, it is important that ex-international look beyond their personal successes to helping to ensure the athletes that took over from them also succeed. For this to happen, the ex-international need to actively take part in all discussions and decision-making taking part throughout the sporting hemisphere.

