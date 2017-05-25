Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How Female UNIBEN Student Allegedly Stabs Roommate and Leaves Her to Die (Photo)

Posted on May 25, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A female student of the University of Benin in Edo State, identified as Becky allegedly stabbed her roommate, Heritage on the head and then left her to die.

According to reports, the shocking incident happened after a misunderstanding while the victim is currently in the hospital battling for her life.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

According to Tushspot who shared the message on Instagram:

“This photo is of two undergraduate students of University of Benin in the Ekewan campus of the University. Becky is said to have stabbed Heritage in the head and Heritage is at the moment battling for her life.

“While some say it is over a boy, others say it is over a wrapper. Please say a prayer for Heritage!” See other students comment belo:

The post How Female UNIBEN Student Allegedly Stabs Roommate and Leaves Her to Die (Photo) appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.