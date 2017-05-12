How Final Year Female University Student Allegedly Brutalized for not Agreeing to Date a Guy

A 400 level female student of Kwara State University was assaulted and brutalized by a young man identified as Omobolaji Ogundepo popularly known as Bolojay, who apparently, is also a final year student in the same University.

It was gathered that a friend of Omobolaji named Idrees Sanusi asked the lady out, but she declined, then Omobolaji who had nothing to do with the whole “thing” confronted her, and battered her for not agreeing to date his Friend, Idrees.



According to OgasHub who exclusively reported the story, the victim, Identified as Mariam, said she reported to the school’s authority, but nothing was done to salvage the situation, as it is said that Omobolaji has some kind of influence in the school.

Mariam has been querying Idrees for the whereabout of his friend, Omobolaji, but he claims he doesn’t know his whereabout.

The incident happened on Monday, 8th of this Month, May, 2017.