EFCC, others to probe NN423billion contracts in Niger Delta

The Nation Newspaper

EFCC, others to probe NN423billion contracts in Niger Delta
The Nation Newspaper
Why is it that the Federal Government released N423billion for 427 projects in the Niger Delta Region within a six-year period with little to show for it? This is what the anti-graft agencies will unravel as the Federal Executive Council (FEC
