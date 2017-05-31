EFCC, others to probe NN423billion contracts in Niger Delta – The Nation Newspaper
The Nation Newspaper
EFCC, others to probe NN423billion contracts in Niger Delta
The Nation Newspaper
Why is it that the Federal Government released N423billion for 427 projects in the Niger Delta Region within a six-year period with little to show for it? This is what the anti-graft agencies will unravel as the Federal Executive Council (FEC …
Audit report indicates Niger Delta ministry spent N423b in six years — Minister
FG seeks $774m Chinese loan for East-West Road
Dickson meets stakeholders, makes case for devt
