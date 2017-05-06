How I starred Liz Benson in movie about lesbianism – Onu
Ever since veteran actress, Liz Benson, became an evangelist, she has appeared in just a few number of movies. However, the star actress was a cast of a new movie, ‘Busted,’ which preaches against lesbianism. One would wonder why an evangelist would take part in such a movie but in a chat with Saturday Beats, …
The post How I starred Liz Benson in movie about lesbianism – Onu appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!