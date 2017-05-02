Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘How I waited 10 hours to audition in Paris 11 years ago’ – Nigerian singer, Asa – Nigerian Entertainment Today

Posted on May 2, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Nigerian Entertainment Today

'How I waited 10 hours to audition in Paris 11 years ago' – Nigerian singer, Asa
Nigerian Entertainment Today
Thousands of music lovers came out to show support for Asa along with her band and 30-piece orchestra for her second ever concert in Nigeria, which took place at the Eko Convention Centre. During her performances, she took a break to explain how she …
Asa Is double the pleasure at the Encore Live In Lagos Concert 2017YNaija
“I Was Hungry, Mad and asked myself what are you doing here,” singer Asa talks about struggle to stardomInformation Nigeria

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.