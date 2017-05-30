How I was impeached for refusing to inflate budget – Ex Governor, Peter Obi

Former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, on Tuesday said he was impeached for refusing to inflate his then government’s yearly budget. He made the disclosure while speaking at the Nigeria Symposium for Young and Emerging Leaders, which took place in Lagos. Speaking on the theme ‘Open Governance: Improving Transparency and Accountability in Government’, the former […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

