How I was kidnapped, drugged, charmed by Boko Haram to become suicide bomber – 14 years old girl – Premium Times

How I was kidnapped, drugged, charmed by Boko Haram to become suicide bomber – 14 years old girl
A 14-year-old female suspected suicide bomber says Boko Haram leaders chose her to detonate an Improvised Explosive Device in Maiduguri because she refused to get married to their members in Sambisa Forest. The suspect is among three suspects …

