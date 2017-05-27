How Iheanacho rescued Nigeria from Corsica defeat

It took an 80th minute strike from the spot by Kelechi Iheanacho to rescue the Super Eagles from defeat to a less fancied Corsica side

Both teams had to rely on strikes from the spot as the attack lines of both teams failed to deliver on the night.

Host, Corsica took the initiative when debutant, Tryonne Ebuehi, handled the ball in the box and a penalty was awarded against Nigeria.

Jean-Jacques Mandrichi converted the kick as he hit the ball past Ikechukwu Ezenwa who was in goal for the Super Eagles.

The Super Eagles piled pressure on the Corsica team after falling behind but the Nigerian players continually fluffed their chances.

Henry Onyekuru who has been in the news lately for a switch to Arsenal was among the biggest culprit on the night even as the likes of Iheanacho and home boy Alhassan Ibrahim all threw away glaring chances.

A foul on Oghenekaro Etebo in the box gave Iheanacho the chance to level the scores and he did.

The Super Eagles will be leaving Corsica for Paris where they have another friendly date against Togo on June 1.

The post How Iheanacho rescued Nigeria from Corsica defeat appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News.

