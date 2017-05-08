How INEC was forced to declare me governor — OKOROCHA

By Chinonso Alozie

OWERRI —GOVERNOR Rochas Okorocha of Imo state, has said the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, was “forced” to declare him governor of Imo state, in 2011.

The governor was quoted to have made the statement at the weekend during the Freedom Day celebration at Heroes Square in Owerri, by his Chief Press Secretary, CPS, through a release issued to newsmen.

In the release, Okorocha said that supplementary election was a plot to stop him from becoming the governor. He also said that as a politician, he never benefitted from the politics of “godfatherism.”

At that event, Imolites present were asked to express their displeasures, grievances either against any public official or the government.

However, Okorocha mounted the podium to express his seemed grudges over his fellow politicians and INEC.

As captured by Onwuemeodo’s release, “Declaring the event open, Governor Okorocha said he never benefitted from the politics of godfatherism.

“And that when he came to run election for the governorship in the state in 2011, he was “literally rejected by ‘who is who’ in the political equation of the state.

“No single politician of note was standing with me. This was perhaps the only election in the history of Nigeria that was won by the support of the ordinary people and not by the support of the political elite, security agencies and money bags.

“That is my journey and that is my story. And those of you who had followed me could recall that in the political history of Nigeria, there had been nothing like supplementary election till my own election.

“My understanding of supplementary election is to do all things possible to prevent Rochas from becoming the governor of Imo State. This is the meaning of supplementary election which today is holding Nigeria in political bondage.

