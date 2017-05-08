How INEC was forced to declare me governor – Rochas Okorocha – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
How INEC was forced to declare me governor – Rochas Okorocha
NAIJ.COM
The governor of Imo state Rochas Okorocha has said that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was forced to declare him winner of the 2011 gubernatorial election in the state. Speaking during the Freedom Day celebration at the Heroes …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!