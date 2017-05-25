How Ivan Semwanga’s Burial Will Go – Find Out Here

3:25 pm, Update to the story……

According to the latest tentative program, Ivan’s body will be flown in on Monday as burial preparations take a course.

9:27 am, Earlier story….

Howwe.Biz has seen a sneak peak of the tentative programme for the burial of city socialite Ivan Semwanga — though still an unofficial statement!

According to the arrangements, the body will be flown in the country tomorrow night, and then moved to Munyonyo, on Saturday, May 27, body taken for prayers at 12:00 pm at Christ the King Church in Kampala. Thereafter, the vigil will be held at his ancestral home in Nakaliro town, Kayunga district overnight.

We will keep you posted

According To Howwe.Biz

The post How Ivan Semwanga’s Burial Will Go – Find Out Here appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

