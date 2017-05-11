Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How Jonathan failed to defeat Ambode in 2015 – Tinubu

Posted on May 11, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has claimed that former President Goodluck Jonathan spent huge amount of money to defeat Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, during the 2015 election. Tinubu stated this during a stakeholders’ meeting at the APC secretariat in Ogba on Wednesday. In attendance were Ambode, […]

How Jonathan failed to defeat Ambode in 2015 – Tinubu

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.