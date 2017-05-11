How Jonathan failed to defeat Ambode in 2015 – Tinubu

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has claimed that former President Goodluck Jonathan spent huge amount of money to defeat Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, during the 2015 election. Tinubu stated this during a stakeholders’ meeting at the APC secretariat in Ogba on Wednesday. In attendance were Ambode, […]

How Jonathan failed to defeat Ambode in 2015 – Tinubu

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

