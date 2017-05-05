KUWTK: Kanye West deletes Twitter and Instagram – Emirates 24|7
|
Emirates 24|7
|
KUWTK: Kanye West deletes Twitter and Instagram
Emirates 24|7
The controversial rapper surprised his fans on Friday when he mysteriously deactivated both his verified Twitter and Instagram accounts, giving no reason for his actions. Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that although Kanye, 39, and his wife Kim …
Kanye West mysteriously deletes Twitter and Instagram accounts
Kanye West has deleted all of his social media accounts without any explanation
Kanye and Kim launch Kids Supply collection of childrenswear: Behold the first drop
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!