KUWTK: Kanye West deletes Twitter and Instagram – Emirates 24|7

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Entertainment


KUWTK: Kanye West deletes Twitter and Instagram
The controversial rapper surprised his fans on Friday when he mysteriously deactivated both his verified Twitter and Instagram accounts, giving no reason for his actions. Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that although Kanye, 39, and his wife Kim …
Kanye West mysteriously deletes Twitter and Instagram accountsThe Independent
Kanye West has deleted all of his social media accounts without any explanationNEWS.com.au
Kanye and Kim launch Kids Supply collection of childrenswear: Behold the first dropMetro
gulfnews.com –The Inquisitr –Heat –Sky News
all 137 news articles »

