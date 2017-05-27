How lawmakers are killing actors – Nollywood star, Saidi Balogun

Nollywood actor, Saidi Balogun has blamed the members of the House of Representatives in charge of passing anti-piracy laws for the death of many actors in Nigeria. Balogun said the effects of the activities of pirates could be minimized if funds were made available to actors before their death. “People die but because we are […]

How lawmakers are killing actors – Nollywood star, Saidi Balogun

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

