How Man Lost His Both Eyes After Being Attacked with Acid Over Land Dispute in Anambra (Graphic Photos)

A young man identified simply as Emmanuel was left blinded in both eyes over a land dispute.

According to reports, a member of the victim’s community identified as Wike Ugonna, allegedly attacked him with acid during a land dispute at their village in Atani in Ogbaru local government area of Anambra State on May 10th.

It was gathered that Emmanuel’s family had approached Wike’s family to use a part of a land they use for farming in their community but the Wike’s family turned down their request. This created a friction between both families.

On the day of the attack, Emmanuel was said to be working on another person’s farmland when Wike approached him and allegedly poured acid on him and also cut him with a machete.

Wike is currently on the run.

See more photos of the victim below;