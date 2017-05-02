How Man & Wife Was Paid N600,000 To Hack Into JAMB Website

A syndicate in Abeokuta, the Ogun state, ​has confessed ​to erect​ing​ a radio mast to hack the Virtual Private Network of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board​ (JAMB), Daily Post reports. ​ T​he syndicate arrested by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps​’ (NSCDC) was made up of proprietor of Bright Technologies, who confessed to …

The post How Man & Wife Was Paid N600,000 To Hack Into JAMB Website appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

