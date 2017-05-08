How Many People Registered For JAMB 2017 Exam – (Find Out Here)

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, said on Sunday that a record 1.7 million people registered for this year’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME.

According to a statement by its spokesperson, JAMB urged Nigerians to have faith in its processes.

“We registered a number that has never been done in the entire 39 years of the existence of JAMB within a time frame Nigerians were sceptical about,” the agency said.

Read the full JAMB statement below:

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has concluded the sale of 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, application document in grand style recording over 1.7 million candidates at the close of the site by 12 midnight on Friday May 5 2017.

The Board urges Nigerians to have trust in its processes as they are meant to enhance productivity, eliminate examination malpractice and promote transparency to an unprecedented level.

We registered a number that has never been done in the entire 39 years of the existence of JAMB within a time frame Nigerians were sceptical about. The highest we have ever had was 1.5 million, this is record breaking.

We will look at the system so far and make adjustments where necessary to ensure a full proof process of registration and examination. We are always sure of our systems and will continue to expand our frontiers of thinking to transform the Board to an agency that Nigerians will be proud of.

JAMB wishes to state clearly that it will continue to be very open in all its activities and ensure inclusiveness even in the areas of its finances. The disclosure of the actual number of candidates registered is a clear invitation for the public to know what the Board has realised from the sale for this year and we are not perturbed because we have nothing to hide in our dealings. We are determined to make Nigerians proud of us.

NAN

